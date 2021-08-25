Multiple agencies investigating fuel spill at South Portland beach

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Willard Beach will be closed Wednesday to allow multiple agencies to investigate the source of a fuel spill in the area, after receiving a call about a sheen on the water at the beach.

The Emergency Services Coordinator for South Portland’s Fire Department says when crews arrived, they tracked the sheen back to a stormwater discharge nearby.

Multiple agencies are now investigating a call that came in earlier in the day of an unknown refined oil leak at an address on Cottage Road.

Workers from those agencies will continue working to mitigate the impacts of the spill through the day on Wednesday.

