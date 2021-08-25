Advertisement

Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Episcopal Diocese of Maine is requiring all of its clergy and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Episcopal Diocese is allowing medical exemptions.

Bishop Thomas Brown said the mandate is about prioritizing the common good and health of the community.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to curb this epidemic,” Brown said.

The decision affects 230 clergy members and 13 staff.

“To say that clergy in the diocese of Maine are going to be vaccinated is really a primary way for us to stand on this moral and theological and biblical principle of loving God and loving our neighbors,” Brown said.

The Maine Episcopal Diocese is the first Episcopal Diocese in the nation to require vaccination for staff and clergy.

“We are doing what we think is best for our context,” Brown said.

Brown said the Episcopal Church has long been a proponent of vaccines.

