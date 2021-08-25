Advertisement

Maine DHHS, Department of Education partnering to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates by school district

Classroom
Classroom(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the school year has or is about to kick off in the area, many have questions about mask mandates and options for remote learning.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says it’s hard to tell at this point where the delta variant will take us over the next few months.

Maine DHHS is partnering with the Department of Education to publish estimated COVID-19 vaccination rates by school district to guide decisions for the upcoming school year.

Shah says at this time last year, we hadn’t moved as far up the curve in cases as we have this year.

”We know a lot more about ways to keep kids, teachers, and staff safe in school than we did a year ago. That to me is the principle difference, even though case rates are higher, our wherewithal and ability to keep kids safe - so much greater than it was both in terms of our understanding and strategic knowledge but also in terms of our ground game,” Shah said.

DHHS is also collecting staff vaccination rates from schools monthly starting on Sept. 1 and will publicly post those rates mid-month.

Shah says shifting from mandates to recommendations or suggestions allows for local control across the state.

