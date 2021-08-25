Maine Congressman Jared Golden discusses budget blueprint, infrastructure bill

(WABI) - House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and pushed President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

The 220 to 212 vote this afternoon hoped to end a standoff that halted proceedings but signaled challenges ahead.

A band of moderate lawmakers, including Maine’s Jared Golden, was threatening to withhold their support for the 3.5 trillion dollar plan.

They demanded the House first approve a one trillion dollar infrastructure package that’s already passed the Senate.

House leaders offered them a vote on that bipartisan bill package no later than Sept. 27th as a compromise.

Golden had argued the two bills should not be tied together as that would only delay critical funding states like Maine need for infrastructure improvements.

When asked if he still may consider voting for the reconciliation bill, Golden responded, “I have not said that I’m opposed - but I have said that I will not agree to what would essentially be some form of a blank check. Reconciliation has not been drafted, it hasn’t been debated, it hasn’t gone through the committee process and as a result, I don’t know what’s in it.”

“There are definitely preconditions for me that I would need to see in order to support it,” he continued, “and there’s certain things I just wont accept.”

Major concerns for Golden include the bill’s large price tag and the use of the infrastructure bill for political leverage.

