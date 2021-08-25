Advertisement

Maine Congressman Jared Golden discusses budget blueprint, infrastructure bill

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and pushed President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

The 220 to 212 vote this afternoon hoped to end a standoff that halted proceedings but signaled challenges ahead.

A band of moderate lawmakers, including Maine’s Jared Golden, was threatening to withhold their support for the 3.5 trillion dollar plan.

They demanded the House first approve a one trillion dollar infrastructure package that’s already passed the Senate.

House leaders offered them a vote on that bipartisan bill package no later than Sept. 27th as a compromise.

Golden had argued the two bills should not be tied together as that would only delay critical funding states like Maine need for infrastructure improvements.

When asked if he still may consider voting for the reconciliation bill, Golden responded, “I have not said that I’m opposed - but I have said that I will not agree to what would essentially be some form of a blank check. Reconciliation has not been drafted, it hasn’t been debated, it hasn’t gone through the committee process and as a result, I don’t know what’s in it.”

“There are definitely preconditions for me that I would need to see in order to support it,” he continued, “and there’s certain things I just wont accept.”

Major concerns for Golden include the bill’s large price tag and the use of the infrastructure bill for political leverage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Hampden Academy
RSU 22 School Board calls emergency meeting after error discovered on optional mask wearing vote

Latest News

Starbucks cup
Starbucks’ fall items make seasonal debut
Maine Teacher of the Year nominees
2 RSU 22 teachers finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year program
Christopher Hallowell
Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with Shirley shooting
Alamo Theatre in Bucksport
Bucksport theater pauses weekend movies to rising COVID cases