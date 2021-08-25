Advertisement

HOPE program helps low-income Maine parents with higher education

Graduation cap
Graduation cap(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A program within the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is aimed at keeping the state’s workforce competitive by helping parents pay for higher education.

The HOPE program helped Michelle Cyr, who is a nurse at the NICU at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

“We see the smallest human beings on Earth, and life is precious. I’m so honored to be able to work there,” Cyr said.

Being a nurse was her dream job, but it almost did not happen.

“I was thinking that oh my goodness, I’m going to have to get a part-time job while going through nursing school and being a mom. How am I going to juggle this?” Cyr said.

That is when she was introduced to the Higher Opportunity for Pathways to Employment Program.

“Our job is to help people obtain their credentials, so they are more competitive in Maine’s workplace,” program manager Sheri Wilkens said.

Wilkens helps low-income parents already enrolled in secondary education with what they need to succeed.

“She helped me get set up and helped pay for my child care, helped pay for my transportation assistance,” Cyr said.

The HOPE program also helps with tuition, laptops, books, car maintenance and potential licensing fees needed to obtain a job.

”Just a couple of missed classes can derail someone’s education,” Wilkens said.

Currently, the program can help 500 students across Maine. In October, that will increase to 800 students.

To apply, you can call 207-624-4170 or email them directly at hope.dhhs@maine.gov. You can find more information here.

