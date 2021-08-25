Hartland man pleads guilty to 13 charges stemming from police shooting, faces life in prison

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - 31-year-old Richard Murray-Burns pleaded guilty Wednesday to 13 charges, including 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder.

Each count carries a maximum life sentence.

“So the state is seeking a life sentence in this case,” said Maeghan Maloney, Somerset County District Attorney.

Murray-Burns led multiple police departments on a pursuit in December of 2019 through parts of Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

That chase began after Murray-Burns shot Waterville Police Officer Timothy Hinton twice when Hinton pulled Murray-Burns over.

During the chase, Murray-Burns shot at other officers.

The chase ended in Canaan after Murray-Burns was shot by police.

The state laid out the arguments they would have presented had the case gone to trial.

“Law enforcement put together a strong case. When we have a case with evidence this strong, we have video, we have body camera, we have multiple eyewitness accounts, it makes it very easy for the state to get a plea agreement,” said Maloney.

With the uncommon nature of police involved shootings, this one has left a significant impact.

“Thankfully it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it is absolutely terrifying,” said Maloney.

“I think today’s hearing brought us one step closer for closure for the officers involved and their families,” said Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey.

Officer Hinton’s family and the law enforcement community were in court to offer them closure.

“This has had a dramatic impact on the police department, the personnel, and of course, Officer Hinton and his family. It affects all of us. We work with Tim. We’ve worked with him a long time. He’s just a great guy. Everyone knew his family and his three beautiful daughters,” said Chief Massey.

TV5 spoke with the attorney for Murray-Burns who had no comment.

“The reason the public was protected is because the way the police conducted themselves on that day. They knew what they were doing, and they kept the public safe,” said Maloney.

Murray-Burns is being held without bail.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

