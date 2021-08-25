Advertisement

Governor urges Mainers to get their now-approved COVID shots

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says the full approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine means it’s time for the state’s remaining unvaccinated people to get their shots.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement late Monday getting vaccinated is especially important because of the rise of the delta variant in the state and elsewhere.

The Democratic governor says there is “no time to waste in getting your shot” because of the rise in cases and hospitalizations in Maine.

The federal government announced full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

Latest News

Brunswick route 1 crash
Six-vehicle crash closes Route 1 in Brunswick
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine
Maine Episcopal Diocese, Portland.
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff