Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees

Maine State House at Augusta, Maine
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Janet Mills has briefed President Biden that Maine is preparing to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the country’s government crumbled because of a swift Taliban takeover during the United States’ military withdrawal from the country.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Afghan Americans in Maine say they are struggling to help their overseas families flee before the Aug. 31 deadline implemented by the Biden administration.

The governor’s spokesperson says that Biden administration did not state whether any refugees will come to Maine.

Currently, there is no information about how many refugees Maine might be able to house.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

