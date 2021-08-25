Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees

AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Janet Mills has briefed President Biden that Maine is preparing to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the country’s government crumbled because of a swift Taliban takeover during the United States’ military withdrawal from the country.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Afghan Americans in Maine say they are struggling to help their overseas families flee before the Aug. 31 deadline implemented by the Biden administration.

The governor’s spokesperson says that Biden administration did not state whether any refugees will come to Maine.

Currently, there is no information about how many refugees Maine might be able to house.

