EMMC doctor addresses the trouble of finding appointments

exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been having trouble finding an appointment with a primary care physician, don’t give up just yet.

Dr. Lisa Billings-Lindsey of Eastern Maine Medical Center says it’s important to keep up with annual visits.

She says the pandemic has delayed some visits and closed several offices, but there are still some providers open for in-person and telehealth visits.

Billings-Lindsey says it’s good to find a doctor with similar interests that you can connect with.

”So it’s important that you stay up to date and stay on track of your health so that you can be as healthy as possible and ready to fight whatever comes at you in the future,”

Billings-Lindsey says you can visit match me dot org slash e-m-m-c dot org to find primary care providers in the Bangor area.

