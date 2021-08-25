Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft theater offering after school programs

Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft
Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Do you have an artistic teen or one who enjoys theater?

Then maybe the Center Theatre’s new after school program is for them.

Starting Sept. 7, the theater in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering an after school program for area high school kids.

There will be an art program on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Theater programs will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays with Fridays being left open for whatever the students may be interested in.

The best part? It’s completely free.

”We’ve got some generous support from local funders and individuals and businesses so that we really don’t need to charge to have the kids take part in the program, and we’re hoping that we’ll get some additional grants to be able to keep it free for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick Myers, Center Theatre executive director.

Pre-registration is not required.

Students can choose what days they would like to attend.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.centertheatre.org/afterschool

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

The chamber says last year's huge load of donations that were given out to families in need...
Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce collecting school supplies for area families
Murray-Burns led multiple police departments on a pursuit in December of 2019 through parts of...
Hartland man pleads guilty to 13 charges stemming from police shooting, faces life in prison
Northern Light Health facilities no longer accepting pre-travel, event clearance COVID-19 testing
William Maddocks
New Maine border chief is agency vet familiar with state