Dover-Foxcroft theater offering after school programs

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Do you have an artistic teen or one who enjoys theater?

Then maybe the Center Theatre’s new after school program is for them.

Starting Sept. 7, the theater in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering an after school program for area high school kids.

There will be an art program on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Theater programs will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays with Fridays being left open for whatever the students may be interested in.

The best part? It’s completely free.

”We’ve got some generous support from local funders and individuals and businesses so that we really don’t need to charge to have the kids take part in the program, and we’re hoping that we’ll get some additional grants to be able to keep it free for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick Myers, Center Theatre executive director.

Pre-registration is not required.

Students can choose what days they would like to attend.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.centertheatre.org/afterschool

