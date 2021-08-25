CMP announces appointment of new president and CEO

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power announced Wednesday the appointment of Joseph Purington as president and CEO.

He will assume that role at the end of next month.

Purington, a Maine native, will return to the company where he began his career in 1987.

He left CMP in 2014 for a job in New Hampshire.

The company’s executive chairman, David Flanagan, says he will now take on a senior advisory role with the company.

Flanagan says Purington is well-suited to lead CMP into a new era that demands more clean energy to support the electrification of our economy.

