Advertisement

CMP announces appointment of new president and CEO

Joseph Purington
Joseph Purington(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power announced Wednesday the appointment of Joseph Purington as president and CEO.

He will assume that role at the end of next month.

Purington, a Maine native, will return to the company where he began his career in 1987.

He left CMP in 2014 for a job in New Hampshire.

The company’s executive chairman, David Flanagan, says he will now take on a senior advisory role with the company.

Flanagan says Purington is well-suited to lead CMP into a new era that demands more clean energy to support the electrification of our economy.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

Latest News

Maine State House at Augusta, Maine
Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees
Brunswick route 1 crash
Six-vehicle crash closes Route 1 in Brunswick
Governor urges Mainers to get their now-approved COVID shots
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine