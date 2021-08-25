Auburn teen’s traveling wish granted

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The great outdoors awaits 17-year-old Gabby Rochette of Auburn.

She received a special gift in Glenburn on Wednesday.

Rochette has always loved being surrounded by nature, and now she can do so in style with her new pop-up camper.

It’s all thanks to Make-A-Wish Maine and Harvey RV and Marine.

Rochette’s gift also came with plenty of camping supplies to make sure she’s prepared to explore.

Rochette was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall.

The surgery that followed left her with a titanium knee.

Rochette’s family says as of this week, her scans have all come back clear!

For Rochette, the wish was a dream come true.

“It feels like Christmas, to be honest,” Rochette said.

“Gabby, when she was originally referred to Make-A-Wish, immediately knew what she wanted for her wish, she immediately said, ‘pop-up camper,’” said Sonya Purington, Make-A-Wish Maine director of mission delivery.

“Growing up, not having a ton of money to always go camping, and go to the beach, and stay somewhere just because we can, now we can all go,” Rochette said.

Rochette says she would like to return to Acadia National Park on one of her first trips because she hasn’t been there in years.

