4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine

1,629,258 total doses given out to date
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination data for Maine
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination data for Maine

Maine (WABI) - 4,141 new coronavirus vaccinations given out in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

62.26% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, two more people died with the virus. One from Franklin County, the other from Cumberland.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 288 new coronavirus cases.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC

Penobscot County with 68 new cases, that’s the highest of any county. 19 in Kennebec, 14 in Somerset, 13 in Waldo.

The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies 9 Maine counties.

Aroostook, Penobscot, and Piscataquis counties are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

Six other counties have substantial levels.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Oxford, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc are now listed at a moderate level.

Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
