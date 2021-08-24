Worst Of The Heat & Humidity Arrives Wednesday & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some cumulus clouds have start to develop across the region. A weak disturbance will feed off of some instability through early evening bringing the potential of one or two pop up showers or storms. Most locations will remain dry. Once the sun goes down, chance of storms ends and clouds will clear out. Rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with some areas of fog developing along the coast and across Downeast. Lows will stay in the 60s with another warm & humid night on the way.

Weak area of high pressure will move in for Wednesday. This will keep much of the region under mostly sunny skies. It will be a hot one as highs away from the coast will get close to the 90° mark. With dew points staying in the upper 60s to low 70s it will be humid and it will feel like its potentially in the low 90s. Closer to the coast still a warm and humid day as highs will reach the low to mid 80s. A few pop-up storms will be possible by tomorrow afternoon, but most will remain dry.

Thursday will not be as warm as Wednesday, but dew points will be slightly high making if FEEL hotter than Wednesday. Heat indices across inland areas could reach the low to mid 90s as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Coastal locales will be in the 70s & 80s. A cold front will traverse the region by Thursday afternoon spawning off some showers & storms. Once the front clears, a much less humid & more comfortable airmass moves into the region.

High pressure will remain to our north for Friday & Saturday. This will bring mostly sunny skies & comfortable conditions. Highs are only expected to be in the 70s & 80s on Friday then only the 60s & 70s for Saturday. A few more chances of light rain will arrive by Sunday & Monday.

TONIGHT: A few showers coming to an end. Partly cloudy skies with fog along the coast. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds will shift out of the northwest around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hottest day of the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs for the interior will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Coastal locations will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be humid with dewpoints in the 60s & 70s making it FEEL hotter. WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another hot & humid day with highs for the interior in the mid to upper 80s. Near the coast it will be in the 70s & 80s. Dew points will be higher and it will make if FEEL hotter than Wednesday. Cold front moves through by late afternoon bringing a chance of showers & storms.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks and highs will be much more refreshing in the 70s & 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Comfortable day with very little humidity. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

