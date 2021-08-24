Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Isolated Showers/Storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low to mid-80s for most locales with some spots along the coast staying in the upper 70s. There should be enough lingering instability over the area for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we’ll likely see some patchy fog developing again. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will bring us a hot and humid day Wednesday. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. It will continue to be very warm and humid Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front moves through, we’ll get a break in the heat and humidity as cooler, more comfortable air is forecast to move in on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80° and very comfortable humidity. Saturday looks good with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Warm and humid. Highs between 77°-86°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

