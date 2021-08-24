Starbucks’ fall items make seasonal debut

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starbucks fan’s favorite fall duo “Pumpkin Spice Latte” and “Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew” made their seasonal debut on Tuesday.

Along with a new edition to the fall menu, the “Apple Crisp Macchiato.”

Coffee drinkers flooded the Bangor Starbucks to get their hands on their favorite fall treats.

Seasonal bakery items like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin, scone, and loaf were also back on the pastry shelf.

Pumpkin items will only be around for a limited time only.

