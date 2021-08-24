Proposed Tremont campground faces stiff opposition

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday night, the Tremont Planning Board will meet again to review plans for a proposed campground.

The Acadia Wilderness Lodge would offer dozens of places to stay, but it’s facing stiff opposition from some folks in town.

Edwin Davis and Lisbeth Faulkner are among a group of Tremont residents and small business owners who have concerns about the Acadia Wilderness Lodge proposal.

Their issues range from noise, to available resources and infrastructure, such as emergency response, and water and sewage.

“We have our lobstermen who go out at 4:30 in the morning, and we’re all used to that. And now we’re going to have to have noise all night, the risk of fire,” said Faulkner, Seal Cove Pottery & Gallery.

Kenya Hopkins and her husband own the Acadia Wilderness Lodge.

After a series of neighborhood meetings, they made changes to their proposal, including a reduction in campground sites from 154 to 55, and the removal of all RVs.

“It’s actually a better plan. I honestly think people did give us smart suggestions, and it helped us to develop something that I believe will be a great addition to the town,” said Kenya Hopkins, Acadia Wilderness Lodge.

But Davis and Faulkner are skeptical, saying the plans have changed before and they could change again.

“We’re hoping that this will give the town an opportunity to develop guidelines that will protect both the current community as well as to kind of guide people in how they develop and what they develop,” Faulkner said.

But Hopkins says they’re working in good faith and hope to earn support not just from the planning board, but also from folks like Davis and Faulkner.

“As we worked through it, I wanted to make sure that when we move here with our family, that the neighbors are happy and, you know, we’re bringing something that will make people proud to say, ‘I’m from Tremont - this place is there!’ And so, that’s why we really wanted to take the time to get feedback from the people around us,” Hopkins said.

At a meeting Monday night, the Tremont Board of Selectmen agreed to let voters weigh in on the issue in November.

The ballot will include a moratorium ordinance on the development on all new campgrounds.

