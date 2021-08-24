Advertisement

Presque Isle Man sentenced for conspiring to distribute Methamphetamine

42-year-old Joel Strother
42-year-old Joel Strother(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday for running a meth ring involving at least 17 people.

42-year-old Joel Strother pleaded guilty back in January.

Court documents state Strother headed up the operation that started in July 2018.

He and others in the ring obtained meth in Western and Southern states from sources in Mexico, then distributed the drugs in central and northern Maine.

Strother was arrested in North Carolina in September 2019.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Police said Johansen, who was intoxicated, was taken to Maine Medical center for minor injuries.
Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on I-295, police say
Vaccine
Maine’s EMS holds emergency board meeting

Latest News

Hermon Schools to require masks
Dr. James Jarvis
Northern Light Health officials respond to FDA Pfizer vaccine approval
Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor transitioning into fall
Hampden Academy
Results of RSU 22 mask wearing vote up in the air after error discovered