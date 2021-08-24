Presque Isle Man sentenced for conspiring to distribute Methamphetamine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday for running a meth ring involving at least 17 people.

42-year-old Joel Strother pleaded guilty back in January.

Court documents state Strother headed up the operation that started in July 2018.

He and others in the ring obtained meth in Western and Southern states from sources in Mexico, then distributed the drugs in central and northern Maine.

Strother was arrested in North Carolina in September 2019.

