Penobscot County sheriif addresses issues with jail overcrowding

The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.
The jail's state-rated capacity is 157 people.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton addressed the county commissioners Tuesday morning on the issues with overcrowding at the jail.

This as the Penobscot County Jail was at risk last week of losing its license.

Morton says they have been given a temporary conditional license.

He told commissioners the overcrowding issue certainly isn’t new.

He says they’re struggling to find inpatient crisis units, particularly for mental health and substance use concerns.

”The judicial system, regional booking, mental health services lacking, department of corrections, are all impacts of the county jail. The truth of the matter, unlike the previous public speaker who said that the sheriff is responsible for the population of the jail, the truth is we’re not very responsible for it. We have to take the people that are brought to us,” Morton said.

Morton says the dialogue around the issues has been great, but at the end of the day, they still need more beds.

He says this a criminal justice and social issue that requires participation from others to address.

