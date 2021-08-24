Most of state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are among those not fully vaccinated, Maine CDC says

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Up to 75% of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine are not fully vaccinated, that according to head of the Maine CDC.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated remain small and uncommon.

He says breakthrough cases are predictable because no vaccine is 100% effective.

As the number of positive cases continues to rise throughout the state, Shah says there are now more people in the ICU with COVID than were hospitalized just two weeks ago.

”I dont have a metaphor. I don’t have a turn of phrase. I’ll just, I’ll be straight with everybody, I’m concerned. The numbers are high, and they’re going up. They are largely among individuals who are unvaccinated. They are largely among younger individuals, younger Mainers. They’re largely from rural Mainers who are then being transported to secondary and tertiary care hospitals,” Shah said.

Shah continues to remind people the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.