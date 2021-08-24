Advertisement

Most of state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are among those not fully vaccinated, Maine CDC says

Hospital Bed
Hospital Bed(Associated Press)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Up to 75% of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine are not fully vaccinated, that according to head of the Maine CDC.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated remain small and uncommon.

He says breakthrough cases are predictable because no vaccine is 100% effective.

As the number of positive cases continues to rise throughout the state, Shah says there are now more people in the ICU with COVID than were hospitalized just two weeks ago.

”I dont have a metaphor. I don’t have a turn of phrase. I’ll just, I’ll be straight with everybody, I’m concerned. The numbers are high, and they’re going up. They are largely among individuals who are unvaccinated. They are largely among younger individuals, younger Mainers. They’re largely from rural Mainers who are then being transported to secondary and tertiary care hospitals,” Shah said.

Shah continues to remind people the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Hampden Academy
RSU 22 School Board calls emergency meeting after error discovered on optional mask wearing vote

Latest News

Christopher Hallowell
Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with Shirley shooting
Alamo Theatre in Bucksport
Bucksport theater pauses weekend movies to rising COVID cases
Bangor police investigate potential hate crime
Hermon business lends a helping hand after Bangor man’s vehicle was vandalized
Liam Semple
Mariahville 4-year-old recovering from heart transplant
The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.
Penobscot County sheriif addresses issues with jail overcrowding