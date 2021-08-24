Advertisement

Mariahville 4-year-old recovering from heart transplant

Liam Semple
Liam Semple(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Four-year-old Liam Semple of Mariahville is no stranger to surgery, having had multiple heart surgeries throughout his life due to heterotaxy syndrome, a rare heart defect.

Two years ago, doctors told Liam he would need a heart transplant as his replacement valves from those previous surgeries weren’t working.

“A lot of praying. A lot of not knowing. It’s stressful,” said Gabriel Semple,

On Aug. 13, the Semple family’s prayers were answered.

“We got a phone call, and that was Liam’s doctor saying that a heart had become available, pretty much get down here now,” Gabriel said.

Liam had his heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital the next morning and is recovering just fine.

“He looks amazing. He’s doing a lot better, and that puts me in a lot better of a place that’s for sure,” Gabriel said.

“It’s a remarkable feeling. I don’t even know how to explain it. My grandson is going to be here. That’s just awesome. Awesome,” said Rebecca Bunker.

However, Liam is still a long way from coming home. Last year, the family set up a fundraiser to build a new house as the one Liam’s family currently lives in has too many issues and is simply not suitable for a toddler like Liam with medical needs.

But COVID hurt the fundraising efforts last year, so this year, along with a GoFundMe, proceeds from the fourth Annual “Turn and Burn” weekend in Orland will also benefit Liam.

Turn and Burn Weekend is a sort of bike rally. Sort of.

“They kind of like, burn the tires off the bikes,” Bunker said with a laugh.

All for the kid with the new heart, who now needs a new home.

“I could care less if I live in it, but I want him to have a place that is, you know, safe and comfortable and actually functionable for him,” Gabriel said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Hampden Academy
RSU 22 School Board calls emergency meeting after error discovered on optional mask wearing vote

Latest News

Christopher Hallowell
Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with Shirley shooting
Alamo Theatre in Bucksport
Bucksport theater pauses weekend movies to rising COVID cases
Bangor police investigate potential hate crime
Hermon business lends a helping hand after Bangor man’s vehicle was vandalized
The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.
Penobscot County sheriif addresses issues with jail overcrowding