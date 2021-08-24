Maine health department names director for new health equality office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s state health department says it has hired a policy specialist to lead its new office that will address health disparities in the state.

Ian Yaffe will be the director of the Maine CDC Office of Population Health Equity.

He currently works as the chief operating officer of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Social Supports Program.

