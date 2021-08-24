Advertisement

Maine has vaccinated 95% of people in their 70s for COVID-19

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine health officials have reported that 95% of state residents who are in their 70s have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Maine is one of the oldest states in the country, and it also has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 95% of the more than 125,000 people in their 70s in the state have now had their final shots.

More than 70% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

