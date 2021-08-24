Advertisement

Maine CDC director discusses delta variant

Delta variant
Delta variant(Associated Press)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “It is not just the predominant variant in Maine, it is the variant in Maine.”

That message Tuesday from head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah.

He says nearly 100% of the positive COVID-19 tests sequenced in the last few weeks have been the delta variant.

Shah says we must continue to assess the risk of our actions and those around us and make judgments accordingly.

”Periods of confusion are natural, and as the virus evolves, so too does the scientific understanding around the virus, and thus our best advice and how to protect you and your loved ones. I want to take a minute again to acknowledge that we’re all tired of best public health behavior. Thankfully the key variables have not changed,” Shah said.

Shah continues to remind people the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated.

He says at this point, one vaccine is fully approved by the FDA and vaccines are free, readily available in the state, and there is no reason you can’t get one today.

