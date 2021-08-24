Advertisement

Lewiston schools optional masking policy could change

Image courtesy of Lewiston Public Schools.
Image courtesy of Lewiston Public Schools.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston school district’s optional masking policy could be changed during an emergency meeting Thursday night.

The decision to schedule the unexpected meeting followed tense discussion between committee members following a ‘reopening update’ from Superintendent Jake Langlais which, along with other guidance, recommended universal masking indoors.

Superintendent Langlais intended to present plans to participate in the state’s COVID-19 pooled testing program but the board did not hear or discuss his proposal.

“It allows us to stay in school more so in person and less students that have to quarantine as a close contact,” Langlais said.

Unless parents opt out, participating students would provide nasal swabs weekly for PCR testing.

During the meeting, numerous parents asked the school board to reconsider the previously approved policy making masks optional.

“As it relates to infectious diseases, you may not believe in them but they sure believe in you,” said Dr. Lori Banks, a Lewiston parent and assistant professor of biology at Bates College.

Dr. Banks says a mask mandate could help prevent spread and mutation of the virus.

Pooled testing isn’t the only solution, Dr. Banks says, but it’s one she supports and encourages participation in.

“As you allow your unvaccinated 9-year-old like we have in our house to go around without a mask and to increase their chances of exposure, every new virus replication is a chance for a mutation to happen,” Dr. Banks said.

If put into practice, Lewiston’s pooled testing plan would have student samples divided into pools which could be individual classes or homerooms.

Positive cases would trigger targeted testing and contact tracing.

According to data from the Maine Department of Education, 302 schools in 96 districts are enrolled. Seventeen schools have already started testing. The state has tested 203 pools and one came back with a positive result for COVID-19.

The superintendent’s proposed strategy will be discussed at a meeting where optional masking could be overturned.

The emergency meeting to discuss masking and pooled testing will be there at Connors Elementary this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Police said Johansen, who was intoxicated, was taken to Maine Medical center for minor injuries.
Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on I-295, police say
Vaccine
Maine’s EMS holds emergency board meeting

Latest News

Aubrey Prygrocki is described as 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Authorities searching for missing girl from Greenbush
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
42-year-old Joel Strother
Presque Isle Man sentenced for conspiring to distribute Methamphetamine
Hermon Schools to require masks