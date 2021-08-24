Advertisement

Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that documents filed Friday ask for the charges to be dismissed.

The motions also ask for evidence to be suppressed, including all statements Duggar made to investigators, because they took his cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” pleaded not guilty to charges he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest
Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Police said Johansen, who was intoxicated, was taken to Maine Medical center for minor injuries.
Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on I-295, police say
Vaccine
Maine’s EMS holds emergency board meeting

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans