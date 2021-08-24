Hermon Schools to require masks

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Masks will now be required for students at Hermon schools for at least the first week of classes.

This decision comes after the School Committee voted against a mandate last week.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Hermon School Committee voted 3-0 in an emergency meeting tonight to give the district’s superintendent discretion to respond to local COVID-19 conditions.

The Hermon School Department says this will give them more time as they work to set up pool testing.

