Hermon Schools to require masks

The school had voted against masks one week prior.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Masks will now be required for students at Hermon schools for at least the first week of classes.

This decision comes after the School Committee voted against a mandate last week.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Hermon School Committee voted 3-0 in an emergency meeting tonight to give the district’s superintendent discretion to respond to local COVID-19 conditions.

The Hermon School Department says this will give them more time as they work to set up pool testing.

