Hermon business lends a helping hand after Bangor man’s vehicle was vandalized

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local business lends a helping hand after a Bangor man’s vehicle was vandalized Friday night.

Darkside Mobile Auto Detailing in Hermon heard about the incident, which is being investigated by Bangor police as a possible hate crime.

Tahmoor Khan’s vehicle was spray painted with racial slurs and offensive words Friday night.

Two 15-year-old females were summonsed and released to their parents.

Once Kahn posted pictures on Facebook, Dustin Woods from Darkside Detailing knew he had to step in.

”For me, I would be really beside myself and frustrated if it was my vehicle, and I look for help in any way I possibly could. And so, I saw it and was really upset about it and I wanted to help,” Woods said.

“Dustin and Sarah were so gracious enough to, you know, come have me come over, and they were like, ‘yeah, we’ll clean your car.’ I tried to, you know, pay for it. They wouldn’t take any of my money. They were so gracious, they were so generous. I can’t, I can’t say thank you enough to both of them. They are truly truly amazing human beings,” Khan said.

Bangor police will continue to pass on their findings about the incident to the Maine attorney general’s office which will decide whether or not to pursue hate crime charges.

