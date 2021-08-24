Advertisement

Bucksport theater pauses weekend movies to rising COVID cases

Alamo Theatre in Bucksport
Alamo Theatre in Bucksport(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The historic Alamo Theatre in Bucksport hit a temporary pause on weekend movies due to the rise in COVID cases.

The theater closed in March 2020 and reopened on July 2 this year.

Movie attendance was down by more than half, and with the high costs associated with running a theater, management decided to temporarily pause its weekend movies.

The theater will remain open for rental events.

Executive Director David Weiss says people he’s spoken with support the decision.

“People aren’t ready to go to the movies in mass numbers. That was what we concluded, that’s what we heard. We just felt like it was too soon, and we should go back into mothballs for another little bit of time, hopefully a short bit of time, and then we’ll be able to launch again when people are ready to come,” Weiss said.

This isn’t the first pandemic the Alamo has overcome.

The theater survived the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918 just two years after opening.

Weiss says he isn’t sure when the theatre will reopen but emphasizes it is not closing for good.

