Brightening Skies, Warm & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Henri will pass through the Gulf of Maine today. This will keep us under the clouds, areas of fog and the chance for some scattered showers through the early to mid-morning hours. Skies are expected to brighten as we head into the late morning and afternoon as the remnants of Henri move to our east. As skies brighten, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s for most locales with some spots along the coast staying in the upper 70s. There may be enough lingering instability over the area for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon mainly across northern locales otherwise expect mainly dry conditions for second half of the day. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we’ll likely see some patchy fog developing again. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will bring us a hot and humid day Wednesday. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. It will continue to be very warm and humid Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front moves through, we’ll get a break in the heat and humidity as cooler, more comfortable air is forecast to move in on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80° and very comfortable humidity. Saturday looks good with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Scattered showers possible through early-mid morning then brightening skies. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible across the north. Warm and humid. Highs between 77°-86°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

