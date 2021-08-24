Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with Shirley shooting
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A judge has found a Bath man guilty of numerous charges in connection with a shooting in Shirley two years ago.
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hallowell was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as well as several other charges.
The judge did find Hallowell not guilty of aggravated attempted murder, burglary, and theft.
Police say in July of 2019, Hallowell shot a distant relative.
In court in Dover-Foxcroft last week, she testified she went to her horse barn, heard a loud bang, then saw Hallowell in the doorway with a gun.
She said Hallowell tasered her twice and struck her in the head with his rifle.
She escaped to nearby Route 15 where a passerby took her to the hospital.
Hallowell will be sentenced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.