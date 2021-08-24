Advertisement

Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with Shirley shooting

Christopher Hallowell
Christopher Hallowell(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A judge has found a Bath man guilty of numerous charges in connection with a shooting in Shirley two years ago.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hallowell was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as well as several other charges.

The judge did find Hallowell not guilty of aggravated attempted murder, burglary, and theft.

Police say in July of 2019, Hallowell shot a distant relative.

In court in Dover-Foxcroft last week, she testified she went to her horse barn, heard a loud bang, then saw Hallowell in the doorway with a gun.

She said Hallowell tasered her twice and struck her in the head with his rifle.

She escaped to nearby Route 15 where a passerby took her to the hospital.

Hallowell will be sentenced at a later date.

