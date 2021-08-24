Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing girl from Greenbush

Aubrey Prygrocki is described as 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing girl from Greenbush.

13-year old Aubrey Prygrocki has been missing from her home since 1:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Aubrey is described as 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Aubrey or have any information about her location, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636.

