365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

61 patients in critical care, 25 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 95% of MAINE RESIDENTS in their 70s ARE NOW fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

62.11% of ALL Mainers are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,652 new doses were administered.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Meanwhile, the Maine CDC is reporting 365 new coronavirus cases since Saturday. No new deaths

Aroostook, Somerset Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

Seven other counties have substantial levels.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc are listed at a moderate level.

The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but four Maine counties.

