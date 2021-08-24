2 RSU 22 teachers finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year program

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A pair of local teachers from RSU 22 are finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year program.

Kelsey Stoyanova of Reeds Brook Middle School is Penobscot County Teacher of the Year, while Hillary Hoyt of Leroy H. Smith School is Waldo County Teacher of the Year.

Stoyanova teaches 8th grade language arts in Hampden while Hoyt teaches a variety of subjects to third graders in Winterport.

Paige Fournier of Freeport Middle School is the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year and the third finalist for top honors in the state.

The program selected a teacher of the year from each of Maine’s 16 counties with three of those winners moving on for the chance to win statewide honors.

That winner will be announced in October.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.