Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on I-295, police say

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police said a wrong-way driver caused a serious crash on I-295 early Sunday morning that critically injured the driver of another vehicle.

Police said that just before 1:30 a.m., they received reports from several drivers that there was a car headed northbound in the southbound lanes of I-295 in the area of mile marker 6 in Portland.

A few minutes later that car was involved in a crash three miles north in Falmouth, according to officials.

Police said the driver of the car was going in the wrong direction. Brandon Johansen, 28, of Bath, hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle struck by Johansen, Jennifer Marrone, 50, of Portland, was critically injured but is expected to survive, police said.

Two teens in Marrone’s car suffered minor injuries.

A third car was also involved with the crash. That driver was not hurt, police said.

Police said Johansen, who was intoxicated, was taken to Maine Medical center for minor injuries.

Officials said he will be charged with aggravated operating under the influence. The crash remains under investigation.

