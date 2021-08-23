Wiffle ball tournament benefitting Make-A-Wish nothing short of a grand slam

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state’s largest Wiffle ball tournament was played on Saturday, and by all means, the event was a grand slam.

For the 13th year, Wayne’s for a wish was played in Bangor to benefit Make-A-Wish of Maine.

This year’s field included 33 teams that totaled over 150 players.

Wayne Harvey, who started the tournament said the goal is to raise at least $10,000 every year, which would grant at least one wish.

After a scaled-down event last year due to the pandemic, Harvey said this year’s event was the biggest they’ve ever had.

“An amazing day, an amazing turnout, it was beyond anything we could have imagined, I think this is going to end up as the largest amount of money we’ve ever raised and be able to donate, and I think we’ll be able to help out a couple of families and take care of two wishes on our own, just from a day of playing wiffleball,” said Harvey.

As far as the exact amount raised, there are still donations coming in so the total is still being tallied.

Just to put that into perspective - according to Make-A-Wish, the average cost of a wish is $7,000 which means Harvey is expecting to have raised more than $14,000, as he said just from a day of playing Wiffle ball.

