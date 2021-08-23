Total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Maine top 1.6 million

Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 62.05% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,041 new doses were administered.

Total number of doses are now at 1,623,465.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

Meanwhile, the U. S CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but four Maine counties.

Aroostook, Somerset Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

Seven other counties have substantial levels.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc are listed at a moderate level.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.