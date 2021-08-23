Advertisement

Total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Maine top 1.6 million

1,623,465 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine
Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 62.05% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,041 new doses were administered.

Total number of doses are now at 1,623,465.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

Meanwhile, the U. S CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but four Maine counties.

Aroostook, Somerset Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

Seven other counties have substantial levels.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc are listed at a moderate level.

