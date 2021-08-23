Advertisement

Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor transitioning into fall

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the weather might not feel like fall yet, the folks at Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor are starting the transition.

They’re starting to carry fall mums and are expecting the first round of pumpkins this week.

Wholesale manager Melissa Higgins says after Labor Day and the start of school, they typically start to see people ready to focus on fall plants and decorations.

She says perennials, trees, and shrubs all do well in the coming months.

”They all want to know, is it too late to plant right now? And the answer to that is absolutely not. Fall is a really great time to be planting because it’s cooler, the plants don’t need to be watered as much. It’s cooler on you, the plants, so that results in less transplant chalk and an easier transition,” Higgins said.

Higgins says they stay open year round but will cut back on their Sunday hours.

She says the cooler weather is especially welcomed by everyone who works outside.

