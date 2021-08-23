Showers Associated With Henri Tonight. Drying Out With More Sun Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical Depression Henri will continue its eastward progression into the Gulf of Maine this evening. As it does so, it will keep the region under overcast skies and will bring the chance of scattered showers and isolated t-storms overnight. Thunderstorms could produce locally areas of heavy rain. Fog will also be dense at times this evening especially along the coast and across Downeast. Lows will stay in the 60s for most.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning before Henri clears the region. Once it does so, skies will clear and sunshine will return to the areas. It will be warm & humid as an upper-level ridge moves into the region. Highs inland will reach the low to mid 80s with coastal spots into the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points will be close to if not above 70°.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week. Away from the coast, highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s and with elevated dew points it will feel even warmer. Along the coast, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. High pressure moves in which will keep the region under mostly sunny skies.

A hot & humid day Wednesday as inland highs will try for the low 90s. (WABI)

With hot temperatures and high dew points, heat indices will be in the low 90s. (WABI)

Still warm & humid Thursday as highs will be in the 70s & 80s (not as hot as Wednesday). A cold front will move across the region and this will bring the chance of scattered showers & t-storms. More importantly, it will bring relief from the humidity by the end of the week.

A much more comfortable and less humid airmass moves in for Friday & the weekend. Dew points will drop into the “Dry” and “Comfortable” category. An area of high pressure will stay to our north. This should keep us dry for the weekend and highs will be slightly below normal mainly in the 70s.

A cold front on Thursday will bring a much more comfortable airmass to the region. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Scattered showers possible as Henri moves into the Gulf of Maine. Fog will also be likely for anywhere that sees rain. Lows in the 60s with light & variable winds.

TUESDAY: Henri exits the region. Skies will clear and it will still be humid. Inland highs will reach the low to mid 80s while it will be slightly cooler in the 70s along the coast. WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hottest day of the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs for the interior will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Coastal locations will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be humid with dewpoints in the 60s & 70s.

THURSDAY: Cold front moves through. Chance of showers & storms. Warm & humid with highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks and highs will be much more refreshing in the 70s & 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

