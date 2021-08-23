Results of RSU 22 mask wearing vote up in the air after error discovered

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The results of a vote that made mask-wearing optional for students at RSU 22 in the Hampden area are up in the air after a voting error was discovered.

Superintendent Regan Nickels said a data entry error occurred which inaccurately attributed extra points to two board members.

Using the correct point values, the amendment making mask-wearing optional would not have passed.

The original plan was for students from Pre-K to grade six to wear masks at all times, and students from grades seven-12 to wear masks when either Penobscot or Waldo counties had red or orange alert levels, per the US CDC COVID Data Tracker.

The amendment was voted in during a school board meeting where most in attendance argued to make mask-wearing a parent’s choice.

There will be an emergency school board meeting Tuesday at 7 to discuss and vote on the Return to School Plan.

