Advertisement

Penobscot County Jail dealing with overcrowding

The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.
The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Penobscot County Jail is dealing with overcrowding this summer, and was required to file a plan to address the problem with the Maine Department of Corrections.

The jail was holding 212 in-house and 24 boarded out to another facility during a recent inspection and the jail had 196 in-house and 56 boarded out on Wednesday.

The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton told the Bangor Daily News that the overcrowding must be addressed “immediately.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area
Tropical Storm Henri
Showers, breezy conditions expected tonight
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest News

Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine
Total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Maine top 1.6 million
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
Latest coronavirus data for state of Maine
More than 62% of eligible Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge