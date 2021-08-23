Penobscot County Jail dealing with overcrowding

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Penobscot County Jail is dealing with overcrowding this summer, and was required to file a plan to address the problem with the Maine Department of Corrections.

The jail was holding 212 in-house and 24 boarded out to another facility during a recent inspection and the jail had 196 in-house and 56 boarded out on Wednesday.

The jail’s state-rated capacity is 157 people.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton told the Bangor Daily News that the overcrowding must be addressed “immediately.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.