Nursing homes spared the worst of delta variant surge

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine is dealing with a surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus but there is a bit of good news - nursing homes have been spared the worst of it.

As of Thursday, there have been no deaths and about 40 COVID-19 infections in residents and staff members in five long-term care home outbreaks since the beginning of July, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The lone death during that period was a Gorham House resident who tested positive while in hospice, the Bangor Daily News reported.

By contrast, 36 people died in more than three dozen outbreaks in January before residents and staff were widely vaccinated.

High vaccination rates and strict adherence to health protocols are working, Angela Westhoff, CEO of the Maine Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes.

