Advertisement

Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Patriots say quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend.

The team said in a statement that Newton went to the appointment on Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. But due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots team facilities.

It marked the first practice absence this preseason for Newton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Tropical Storm Henri
Showers, breezy conditions expected tonight
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest News

Gymnastics Camp celebrates tenth year
Maine’s largest Gymnastics summer camp celebrates 10th year
School Districts putting fall sports guidelines in place
School districts begin to set mask guidelines for fall sports
CAA's new policy regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-22 football season
CAA’s new football policy: If a team cancels a game due to COVID, it’s considered a forfeit
Joe Fagnano takes a snap in a passing drill as wideout Andre Miller lines up on the outside
Fagnano and Miller hope to build off of last year’s success for Black Bears