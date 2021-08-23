Advertisement

Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs

Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Medway were arrested for allegedly dealing drugs.

According to East Millinocket Police, Ryan Lee,36, and Brittany Leet,34, are facing several charges including trafficking in scheduled drugs.

They were arrested Saturday night after police searched residences on Pattagumpus Road and Powersville Road in Medway.

35 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin and a gram of crack cocaine were seized, according to police, along with two firearms and cash.

Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects and additional arrests are possible.

