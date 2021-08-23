Maine’s EMS holds emergency board meeting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over 650 people joined Maine’s Emergency Medical Services emergency board meeting Monday regarding the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last week but was met with technical difficulties when hundreds of people tried to join.

The new rules apply to firefighters and ambulance crews as well as other health workers.

The vast majority of those who spoke on Monday were against the mandate.

A common concern was the potential to worsen the emergency worker shortages.

Some speakers said they also feared burned-out workers who have complied with vaccine guidelines might quit because of an even heavier work burden.

”In my mind, there are, generally speaking, three reasons why we do so. The first is to protect them as first responders and health care providers, the second is to protect those whom they are serving in the field, and then the third is to protect the force over all,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

”If the front end of our system is broken, the back end of our system will not be effective, and we’ve made those arguments about masking, about testing, about COVID-19 notifications, about 100 different things throughout this pandemic, so I’m not surprised to see somebody put EMS into the public health care worker category. We’ve been fighting for that, as a matter of fact, a lot of people on this call demanded that we make that fight,” said Mike Sauschuck, Department of Public Safety.

“The scary thing for us, whether it’s us at Penobscot or any dispatch center, is we staff our centers to the minimum to handle the calls that we take on a daily basis. So any time that any center is down in these positions, that affects how those calls are handled,” said Joshua Lilley, Penobscot Regional Communications deputy director.

“I have concerns that revolve around the mental health of our employees. I’ve already had a career resignation here in the city of Waterville over this, and we’re expecting that most of our volunteer departments around us will see a significant reduction in service,” said Shawn Esler, Waterville Fire Dept. chief.

Many people posed questions about EMS personnel who don’t come in direct contact with the public and repercussions if organizations don’t comply.

A majority of speakers said they would comply to PPE use and regular testing and would like that to be an option instead of the vaccine.

The Maine EMS board is continuing to work on their own rules regarding the vaccine outside of the statewide mandate.

