Maine celebrates bicentennial with pandemic-delayed parade

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The pandemic put the kibosh on most of Maine’s bicentennial celebrations last year, but it’s never too late for an old-fashioned parade.

Riding in a 3D-printed boat created at the University of Maine, Gov. Janet Mills served as grand marshal of the pandemic-delayed State of Maine Bicentennial Parade on Saturday through the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

Mills said the state has persevered in the pandemic “with the grit and grace that have shaped our state for generations.”

Several protesters opposed to the governor’s vaccination mandate for health care workers showed up to voice their displeasure.

