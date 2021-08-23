Advertisement

Maine celebrates bicentennial with pandemic-delayed parade

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The pandemic put the kibosh on most of Maine’s bicentennial celebrations last year, but it’s never too late for an old-fashioned parade.

Riding in a 3D-printed boat created at the University of Maine, Gov. Janet Mills served as grand marshal of the pandemic-delayed State of Maine Bicentennial Parade on Saturday through the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

Mills said the state has persevered in the pandemic “with the grit and grace that have shaped our state for generations.”

Several protesters opposed to the governor’s vaccination mandate for health care workers showed up to voice their displeasure.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area
Tropical Storm Henri
Showers, breezy conditions expected tonight
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest News

Maine celebrates bicentennial with pandemic-delayed parade
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Scattered showers tonight & Monday
With the smell of fuel in the air, the Pine Tree Jamboree is drawing hot rod enthusiasts to the...
Local family shares passion and history for racing