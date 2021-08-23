Advertisement

Home sales slow slightly in Maine, but prices rise again

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Home sales slowed somewhat in Maine in July, though prices rose again and the pace of sales remained higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Association of Realtors said on Monday that home sales decreased by about 5% from July 2020 to July 2021 and prices rose about 24% in that same time frame.

Aaron Bolster, president of the realtors association, says the pace of sales was still 7% ahead of July 2019.

