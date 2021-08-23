Corinna family growing their floral business from the ground up

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna woman, her husband, and their kids are building their small business from the ground up. In the middle of another successful season, they’re looking ahead to even more growth in the future.

“As you can can tell, I have a problem with flowers! Ha, ha,” says Rachel Schissler, owner of Libella Flowers, as she looks around her property.

For some, a slice of heaven can fit on a quarter acre of land.

“It’s really incredible,” Schissler says. “Sometimes I’m overwhelmed. Other times I’m just taken aback because it’s just such a great feeling that, literally, these are seeds that we planted.”

After years in retail, Schissler knew it was time to make a change.

“I needed a break,” says Schissler. “I needed to do something that I created. I was sitting on the couch one winter with a Johnny Seed catalogue and thought it sounded like a great idea. And then this was born.”

“Being your own boss definitely has some great advantages. The schedule is my own, no matter how hard I choose to make it or how easy I choose to make it. But at the end of the day, it’s all me.”

For the past three years, Libella Flowers in Corinna has been beautifying bouquets across Central Maine. Schissler and her husband sell their specialty cut blooms to florists, or direct-to-consumer in bulk or at farmer’s markets.

“I don’t want to call this instant gratification, because it’s not,” Schissler says. “These seeds were planted in April, but right now it really feels like this just happened overnight.”

While many businesses struggled during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Schissler’s blossomed.

“It’s one of those things that you hate to be happy that, ‘Hey, I had a good year,’” Schissler explains.

“We had a good year and I think it was because people were looking for things they could do outside safely. We had farmer’s markets that were still going, that we social distanced. I think people were really excited to get out and see flowers. But the other thing is, the big weddings were canceled. A lot of florists were having a hard time getting flowers. And so, I do what are called do-it-yourself buckets of flowers... People could just buy a bucket of flowers from me and do their backyard ceremony. So, it was fabulous.”

She says she gets a lot of last-minute requests for flowers for events.

“I get a lot of Wednesday night panicked calls, asking, can I have two buckets of flowers? And the answer is almost always yes,” Schissler says.

She’s already looking to expand her offerings next season, with U-Pick-’Em tulips in the works for early spring.

“I never liked tulips,” Schissler explains. “My husband likes tulips so I grew about 1,000 last year. They were beautiful. Everybody’s like, ‘Why didn’t you sell them?’ And I said, ‘Why didn’t I sell them?” So anyways, this year I think I’ve ordered about 3,000.”

As the farm grows, her goals stay the same: finding self-satisfaction in her work, while giving her customers something to smile about.

“That validation, every time someone buys a flower from you, I’m like, ‘You know, that’s just really cool.’”

You can find Libella Flowers on Facebook, or at the Newport and Skowhegan Farmer’s Markets.

