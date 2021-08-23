Cloudy & Humid, Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical Depression Henri is spinning over Southern New York State early this morning and will gradually move eastward through Central New England today. We’ll start our Monday with lots of clouds, areas of fog and some isolated showers. As Henri approaches, our shower chances will increase with showers becoming more numerous during the mid to late afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms are possible too. Severe weather is not expected but rainfall could very heavy in any showers or thunderstorms that develop. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for highs. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight mainly during the first half of the night. We’ll see areas of fog developing tonight too, some of which will be dense in spots. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 60s to near 70°.

The remnants of Henri will pass through the Gulf of Maine Tuesday. This will keep us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered showers at least during the morning hours. Any lingering showers are expected to move out by early afternoon with skies brightening as the afternoon progresses. As a result, temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday with highs near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. High pressure will bring us a hot and humid day Wednesday. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s to low 90s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day Thursday giving us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. It will continue to be very warm and humid Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front moves through, we’ll get a break in the heat and humidity as cooler, more comfortable air is forecast to move in for the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 72°-78°. Light easterly wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly early. Areas of fog. Lows between 63°-70°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs between 79°-86°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

