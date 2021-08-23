Brewer schools will now require face masks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer School Department is the latest to update their safety guidelines for reopening this fall.

In a letter to families and staff late last week, Superintendent Gregg Palmer announced they will now require face coverings for all students.

Palmer says the change comes after new recommendations from the Maine CDC for Maine schools saying that if everyone masks, then close contacts of a positive case do not have to be quarantined when in classroom settings.

He says this change is a way to keep everyone at school as they open up full time to all students.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.